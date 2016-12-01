Goa derails Andhra

more-in

CRICKET / Ricky Bhui’s valiant knock in vain

Goa derailed Andhra less than a quarter of an hour before lunch on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Railway Stadium on Thursday.

Set a target of 233, the southern side’s chase drew to a halt just 34 runs short, despite Ricky Bhui’s valiant 71 (3x4, 3x6).

Goa got six points and Andhra none, the defeat likely to jeopardise the latter’s bid for a knockout berth in a three-way contest with Haryana and Hyderabad.

Things hadn’t looked too bleak to the table-topper when play began, the overnight pair of Ravi Teja and Bhui negotiating the turn and bounce well.

Teja, playing away from the body, survived a snick that went abegging through the slips. Barely half an hour into day three, he fell victim to the weakness, an inner edge leaving his woodwork in disarray off the wily Jakati.

A.G. Pradeep was bemused by the strapping spinner as was he by the decision declaring him caught behind.

Forcing shots kept Bhui out of trouble as did his compact method, bolstered by a high back lift that helped him middle the ball well. Nimble footwork kept him abreast of the left-arm orthodox assault from both ends, one over from offie Saurabh Bandekar being a mere interlude.

When Bhargav Bhatt got belligerent, hoisting Jakati over the mid-wicket railing, Ritu Raj stepped up from the church end.

Lucky to survive a caught behind chance off the speedster’s first ball and a graze off the handle from a steepler, the left-hander was snapped up at fine leg by a diving Felix Alemao, showing splendid anticipation to speed in from long leg.

Ritu Raj continued to be hostile, invariably unleashing at least one bouncer in each over. K.V. Sasikanth’s stay was short, as he prodded the paceman to Sagun Kamat in the slips.

With partners deserting him one after another, the onus was on Bhui. He farmed the strike, shielding the lower order batsmen especially against Ritu Raj.

The prized scalp of Bhui went to Amulya Pandrekar, who had worked hard through the morning to breach the batsman’s defences.

The wait was worth the while. An outer edge, which was promptly gloved by Dubhashi, ended the ex-India under-19 batsman’s stint.

Where the top order failed little could be hoped for from the tailenders. Ch. Stephen struck a six but had had his off-stump uprooted by Ritu Raj. B. Siddharth’s attitude against the mounting odds could not be matched by ability.

His pull off Ritu Raj was picked up by Sumiran Amonkar at deep square leg, bringing the curtains down on the match.

The scores:

Goa — 1st innings: 115.

Andhra — 1st innings: 159.

Goa — 2nd innings: 276.

Andhra — 2nd innings: D.B. Prasanth c Alemao b Jakati 13, K.S. Bharat c Asnodkar b Pandrekar 19, D.B. Ravi Teja b Jakati 49, G. Hanuma Vihari c Asnodkar b Pandrekar 0, Ricky Bhui c Dubhashi b Pandrekar 71, A.G. Pradeep c Dubhashi b Jakati 1, Bhargav Bhatt c Alemao b Ritu Raj 19, K.V. Sasikanth c Kamat b Ritu Raj 1, B. Siddharth c Amonkar b Ritu Raj 8, Ch. Stephen b Ritu Raj 8, P. Vijay Kumar (not out) 4; Extras (b-4, w-1): 5; Total (in 59.2 overs): 198.

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-36, 3-36, 4-123, 5-127, 6-166, 7-168, 8-179, 9-193.

Goa bowling: Shadab Jakati 27-2-70-3, Ritu Raj Singh 7.2-1-24-4, Amulya Pandrekar 21-2-87-3, Darshan Misal 3-0-10-0, Saurabh Bandekar 1-0-3-0.

Result: Goa won by 34 runs.

Man-of-the-Match: Shadab Jakati.