Gautam, Vinay Kumar keep Karnataka alive

Eight-time champion Karnataka struggled to save the game against Odisha after being 244 for six in its second innings on day three of the seventh round Ranji Trophy match at the Services Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The Group B topper has a lead of 81 runs as C.M. Gautam got his second half- century of the game and along with captain R. Vinay Kumar managed to keep his team alive after another disappointing show from the top order.

Gautam was unbeaten on 68 and Shreyas Gopal was batting on 11, having survived a run-out.

Earlier, Basant Mohanty and Alok Mangaraj added 24 runs to the overnight score before Mohanty was bowled by Ronit More as Odisha ended its first innings on 342.

On a pitch that Vinay Kumar had claimed would be of little assistance to slow bowling, the leg-spin of Shreyas Gopal had been the only bright spot for his team on day two. And it was the left-arm spin of Dhiraj Singh that caused maximum problem for the Karnataka batting in its second innings.

With the pitch becoming slow and the ball staying low except for the odd one turning or rising unexpectedly off the cracks, there was not much for the bowlers but it didn’t make strokeplay easy either.

The Karnataka batsmen were guilty of impatience, falling despite getting the starts, and constrained by some disciplined fielding by Odisha before Gautam and Vinay Kumar displayed resistance mixed with aggression.

Mayank’s poor form

Mayank Agarwal’s poor run with the bat as an opener continued, falling for just seven. R. Samarth and Robin Uthappa accelerated, before Dhiraj struck for the first of his three wickets. His very first delivery kept low and straight and Uthappa was out leg-before for 32, reducing the run-flow to a trickle.

Kaunain Abbas went for duck but Samarth tried to keep the scoreboard moving with Stuart Binny, who looked settled before throwing away his wicket. Binny hit two huge 6s over square leg and two 4s off Suryakant Pradhan just before lunch as Karnataka looked to have recovered from the early losses.

But Samarth fell soon after, the ball bouncing more than he expected and taking an edge instead of the middle of the bat to be caught at cover by captain Govinda Poddar for 49.

Stuart, meanwhile, drove and pulled with control, launching Dhiraj for a four and six off consecutive balls straight down the ground in the 35th over. Poddar brought himself on in the 37th over and ended Stuart’s 32-run cameo with the first ball as he tried to drive to third man but edged to Sandeep Pattanaik at first slip, Karnataka still 30 runs in arrears.

With another collapse looming, Gautam and Vinay Kumar steadied the ship, grinding out 98 runs for the sixth wicket, finally levelling scores with a single pushed towards mid-on by Gautam in the 47th over. Gautam’s 50 came in a similar fashion but Vinay Kumar fell to a rising delivery from Biplab Samantaray late in the day, edging to second slip, for 41 in 107 balls.

The scores:

Karnataka — 1st innings: 179.

Odisha — 1st innings: Sandeeep Pattanaik c Samarth b S. Arvind 18, Ranjit Singh run out 6, Govinda Poddar st. C.M. Gautam b Shreyas Gopal 44, Dhiraj Singh c Samarth b Shreyas Gopal 8, Subhranshu Senapati b K. Gowtham 1, Abhishek Yadav c Gautam b Vinay Kumar 33, Biplab Samantaray c S. Arvind b Shreyas Gopal 58, Saurabh Rawat c Gautam b Shreyas Gopal 85, Suryakant Pradhan lbw b Shreyas Gopal 23, Basant Mohanty b More 40, Alok Mangaraj (not out) 10; Extras (b-11, lb-5): 16; Total (in 117.1 overs): 342.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-37, 3-76, 4-79, 5-79, 6-140, 7-246, 8-281, 9-292.

Karnataka bowling: R. Vinay Kumar 20-3-79-1, S. Arvind 22-5-41-1, Stuart Binny 16-3-48-0, Ronit More 14.1-2-53-1, Shreyas Gopal 27-4-75-5, K. Gowtham 18-6-30-1.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth c Govinda Poddar b Dhiraj Singh 49, Mayank Agarwal c Ranjit Singh b Basant Mohanty 7, Robin Uthappa lbw b Dhiraj 32, Kaunain Abbas c Manoj Nayak (sub) b Dhiraj 0, Stuart Binny c Sandeep Pattanaik b Poddar 32, C.M. Gautam (batting) 68, R. Vinay Kumar c Pattanaik b Biplab Samantaray 41, Shreyas Gopal (batting) 11; Extras (lb-1, nb-3): 4; Total (for six wkts. in 81 overs): 244.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-74, 3-80, 4-108, 5-133, 6-231.

Odisha bowling: Suryakant Pradhan 10-2-43-0, Basant Mohanty 17-6-36-1, Alok Mangaraj 10-2-37-0, Biplab Samantaray 10-0-39-1, Dhiraj Singh 20-1-54-3, Govinda Poddar 14-1-34-1.