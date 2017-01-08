Cricket

Four-wkt. win for Andhra

Andhra defeated Karnataka by four wickets in the South Zone under-16 inter-State cricket tournament here on Sunday.

Karnataka made 94 for seven in 30 overs and Andhra reached the target losing six wickets.

The scores:

Karnataka 94 for seven in 30 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 53 n.o., G. Sindhuja three for 21) lost to Andhra 95 for six in 21.1 overs. Points: Andhra 4, Karnataka 0.

Goa 83 for eight in 30 overs (Eloksi six for 13) lost to Tamil Nadu 86 for two in 15.5 overs. Points: Tamil Nadu 4 , Goa 0.

Kerala 111 for six in 30 overs (Souroopya 28) lost to Hyderabad 112 for two in 24.3 overs (Puja 37). Points: Hyderabad 4, Kerala 0.

