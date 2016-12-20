First up for Cook, some time off

more-in

Under the scanner for below-par results, skipper Alastair Cook admitted that he will take some time off and assess his position within the England squad. He also graciously conceded India’s overwhelming superiority in a Test series that the host won at 4-0.

Excerpts:

Introspection: I have got to go away and do some thinking. This is not right time to make decisions as big as that. I need to go home and first enjoy Christmas as much as I can and then come back in January and look to plan with Straussy [Andrew Strauss, director, England Cricket] and see what’s the right decision for English cricket.

India’s dominance: It’s been a tough tour. You got to give credit to India. They have played some good cricket all the way. We knew it would be a pressure day and at some stage we would lose wickets in clusters.

We weren’t good enough or skilful enough as players to stop that momentum. I am gutted for the lads, it would have been great to escape with a draw but ultimately we weren’t good enough. Blood, sweat and tears went into this tour but the bottom line is we weren’t good enough to compete with India.

Bug-bear Jadeja: I have a good overall record against left-arm spin. My stats have taken a bit of a dent in the last six weeks and yep, I found him [Ravindra Jadeja] hard work. He found a weakness and was relentless. I wasn’t good enough to cope with it.

Spin-tales: I really don’t want to be disrespectful to Mo [Moeen Ali] and Adil [Rashid] but they are not as good as Ashwin and Jadeja yet. They haven’t quite got the control and consistency.

Without being disrespectful, without two gun, world-class spinners, winning in these conditions is going to be hard. In other conditions we will compete with anyone.