Fiery Sanklecha puts Maharashtra on the brink of victory

Scalps eight in the first innings and then three as Assam follows on

In a fiery spell of fast bowling through the day, Anupam Sanklecha ran through the Assam line-up to put Maharashtra on the brink of an outright win on day three of their Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Sanklecha’s eight for 73 helped Maharashtra dismiss Assam for just 256 in the first innings, giving his side a 286-run lead. Skipper Swapnil Gugale had no second thoughts about enforcing the follow-on, and, once again, the right-arm pacer scalped three to reduce Assam to 115 for six at stumps.

Ahead of the match, both teams had reckoned a first-innings lead would be the most probable outcome on a wicket that still favours batsmen. But Sanklecha bowled with pace and got the ball to raise from length consistently, much to the discomfort of the Assam batsmen. The 34-year old’s ability to make the batsmen play was impressive as he bowled without losing intensity on a warm day.

Resuming on 132 for three, Sanklecha struck in the second over of the day getting Kunal Saikia caught behind. Then skipper K.B. Arun Karthick and opener Rishav Das tried to resurrect Assam’s innings as they added 85-runs for the fifth wicket.

Karthick looked good while making 47, sweeping and cutting left-arm spinners Akshay Darekar and Satyajeet Bachhav. But, 25 minutes before lunch, Karthick attempted one sweep too many only to find mid-wicket off off-spinner Chirag Khurana.

In the following over, Das checked his drive off Sanklecha and ended up caught at mid-on 14 short of a ton.

Following on, opener Rahul Hazarika fell to Sanklecha once again. This time the pacer produced a moment of athletic brilliance as he dived to his right on his follow-through for a one-handed catch.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Sayyed picked up two quick wickets as Assam slumped to 32 for three, and then 52 for four when Khurana dismissed Sibsankar Roy.

Karthick and Saikia once again fought fire with a 52-run partnership, but Sanklecha returned towards the end of the day to dismissing Saikia and J. Syed Mohammed.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: 542

Assam — 1st innings: Rishav Das c Bawne b Sanklecha 86, Rahul Hazarika c Shaik b Sanklecha 5, Sibsankar Roy b Sanklecha 0, Amit Verma c More b Sanklecha 27, Kunal Saikia c More b Sanklecha 39, K.B. Arun Karthick c Jadhav b Khurana 47, J. Syed Mohammed c More b Sanklecha 15, Swarupam Purkayastha lbw b Sanklecha 5, Abu Nechim Ahmed c Sayyed b Chirag Khurana 6, Arup Das b Anupam Sanklecha 7, Mrinmoy Dutta (not out) 4, Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-2, pen-5) 15; Total (in 77 overs) 256.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-56, 4-134, 5-219, 6-219, 7-239, 8-240, 9-252.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 22-6-73-8, Mohsin Sayyed 11-3-34-0, Akshay Darekar, 14-1-51-0, Satyajeet Bachhav, 21-5-51-0, Chirag Khurana 9-2-34-2.

Assam — 2nd innings: Rishav Das c More b Sayyed 14, Rahul Hazarika c&b Sanklecha 1, Sibsankar Roy c Bawne b Khurana 25, Amit Verma c sub b Sayyed 0, Kunal Saikia c More b Sanklecha 33, K.B. Arun Karthick (batting) 33, J. Syed Mohammed c&b Sanklecha 1, Swarupam Purkayastha (batting) 7, Extras (wd-1) 1; Total (for six wickets in 46 overs) 115.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-28, 3-32, 4-51, 5-103, 6-107.

Maharashtra bowling: Sanklecha 10-3-37-3, Sayyed 10-4-21-2, Bachhav 8-1-23-0, Khurana 14-1-29-1, Darekar 4-2-5-0.