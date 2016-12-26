Exceptional Nadeem determined to ‘break door open’

more-in

VADODARA: Taking 50 wickets in a Ranji Trophy season is rare; doing it back to back is rarer still.

Jharkhand’s Shahbaz Nadeem is only the second bowler, after Hyderabad off-spinner Kanwaljit Singh in 1998-99 and ’99-00, to achieve the double.

In the 2015-16 season, Nadeem topped the charts with 51 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls, playing a key role in Jharkhand securing promotion to the tournament’s top tier. The left-arm spinner claimed his 50th wicket this season in a quarterfinal-winning performance against Haryana.

But his phenomenal form has yet to bear fruit; 27-year-old Nadeem continues to await a national call-up.

“I do get frustrated, I am human too,” Nadeem says. “But when you are doing well on the domestic circuit, the bowlers in the Indian team are also bowling very well. Luck is a big factor and the timing of your performance should be right.”

Not getting picked for the national side is disappointing, but Nadeem has experienced worse. He did not feature in the Irani Cup last year and recently found himself excluded from the India A side for the one-dayers in Australia after being selected initially. He joined the tour only for the two four-day games, of which he played one.

With very few answers to his questions — the selectors have not spoken to him — Nadeem takes his frustration out on batsmen.

“Generally when I am disappointed, I play more matches. If I am not capable enough [to get in] I should work more. I practise slightly less, but I will play even 20 matches in a month. I play throughout the year.”

On the third day of the quarterfinal here, Nadeem showed he is no mug with the bat as he made a crucial 34 to help his side take the lead.

He is also athletic in the field — he often fields at point or backward-point.

Playing for a side like Jharkhand, which doesn’t get the same attention as the bigger teams, hasn’t helped his case. “When you play from a metro city, the media does cover you more,” he says. “But more than the media, if you perform well, you deserve a chance.”

Approaching 300 wickets in First Class cricket, Nadeem knows the importance of riding the wave. “The peak of a player doesn’t last forever but I have time. I am still 27 and if I play the same way for one or two more seasons, you never know. This is my motivation. If the door doesn’t open, I will break it open. I am right now knocking. Next time I will break it.”