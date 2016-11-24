Entertaining knock by Grewal

more-in

Spectators’ presence can be such a novelty at domestic cricket, worthy of celebrations indeed.

Manpreet Grewal took entertainment to the sparse spectators at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday with a flurry of shots. His eight 6s apart, there was little of note on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match with Tamil Nadu garnering three points and Punjab one from the drab draw.

Punjab, trailing on the first innings, resumed at 121 for two, and declared at 375 for five, presenting Tamil Nadu a target of 306 in a minimum of 52 overs.

Improbable given the fact that Tamil Nadu was not to be tempted having secured the first innings lead to boost its tally to 23 from six matches, three less than Mumbai in similar matches. The next best in the group are Gujarat with 21 points from five matches and Punjab 17 from six.

An outright result was hardly on the minds of the Tamil Nadu players even as Punjab looked to make something out of the final day’s play. Uday Kaul made 65 (157b, 7x4), Mandeep Singh 128 (160b, 17x4, 2x6), Gurkeerat Mann 55 (45b, 9x4) and Grewal 66 (36b, 3x4, 8x6). The scoring rate was brisk and Tamil Nadu was hard-pressed to check the flow of runs.

Grewal, popularly known as Gony, belted the Tamil Nadu attack with disdain. He followed the instructions to score fast with a belligerent knock. It did not matter if seamers K. Vignesh and Aswin Crist pitched the ball at the right slot. They came within Grewal’s firing range and were dismissed to all parts of the ground.

In one over of Crist, Grewal got into a furious mode and four sixes were sent in four directions. One of the shots needed the ball to be replaced as it landed out of the stadium. The spectators, even if just a handful, loved it but the game was to slip into a meaningless zone soon.

Punjab did not have the wherewithal to record a victory and Tamil Nadu was too happy to close shop and hop home with confidence recharged before regrouping for the final league game at Belgaum against Gujarat from December 7.

The scores:

Punjab — 1st innings: 284.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 354.

Punjab — 2nd innings: Manan Vohra c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 41, Jiwanjot Singh c Indrajith b Crist 0, Uday Kaul run out 65, Mandeep Singh c Karthik b Vignesh 128, Gurkeerat Mann c Gandhi b Crist 55, Manpreet Grewal (not out) 66, Mayank Siddana (not out) 7; Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-2, w-4): 13; Total (for five wkts. decl. in 79.1 overs): 375.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-59, 3-180, 4-287, 5-327.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aushik Srinivas 26-4-108-0, Aswin Crist 22-3-117-2, T. Natarajan 10-2-44-0, K. Vignesh 17.1-2-72-2, Vijay Shankar 2-0-15-0, Kaushik Gandhi 1-0-1-0, Abhinav Mukund 1-0-11-0.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: Abhinav Mukund (not out) 67, L. Suryaprakash c Jiwanjot b Mann 13, Kaushik Gandhi (not out) 21; Extras (lb-1, nb-1): 2; Total (for one wkt. in 37 overs): 103.

Fall of wicket: 1-25.

Punjab bowling: Rajwinder Singh 12-1-37-0, Siddharth Kaul 6-2-14-0, Sandeep Sharma 5-2-8-0, Gurkeerat Mann 13-2-41-1 , Mayank Siddana 1-0-2-0.