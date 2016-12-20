England squad’s security plans found on public computer

more-in

The England cricket team was left worried after it was found out that the entire security plan document for the squad was available without proper password protection in a public computer.

“We are aware about it and we will be taking up the matter with BCCI as well as local authorities (TNCA),” an ECB source told PTI on Monday.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report: “The plans, which included the details of which hotel rooms the players were in and how many staff were on guard on each floor, were found, by an England supporter, saved on the desktop of a publicly accessible computer in the lobby of a different hotel.

“It also contained details about the plain-clothes officers on duty and the location of officers on nearby rooftops overseeing the surrounding area. The document, named ‘Bandobust’, was a Chennai Police Operational Order addressed to the Joint Assistant Commissioners of Chennai Police. It was not password protected.”