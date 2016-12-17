England seems to have got the team balance right, finally

more-in

Picking the right XI is an art. This is when the team-management gets together to select the best possible combination to win a match under given conditions.

It’s a scenario where the different arms of the team move in cohesion. And the bases are largely covered.

In the third and fourth Tests, England got its line-up hopelessly wrong. In Chennai, the visitors finally appeared to have got this crucial aspect right.

Better balanced

By opting for a left-arm-spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson in place of pace-bowling multi-dimensional cricketer, Chris Woakes, England looks better balanced in the fifth and final Test here.

The series has already been decided; yet, zeroing in on the most productive team-composition is a process and a habit that builds successful units.

Earlier on the tour, England’s tactics had backfired.

For instance, in the third Test in Mohali, England’s best chance for victory in that northern Indian town at this time of the year hinged on picking an additional paceman, bowling first, exploiting the moisture on the track to make early inroads, and cashing in on the momentum to dictate the course of the match.

Coin right, ploy wrong

England got the spin of the coin right, but chose to bat and was dismissed for 283. There was no coming back in the Test.

And the manner the extra spinner Gareth Batty was employed — he bowled only 19.2 overs in the contest — showed the absence of a clear game-plan.

Since England possessed a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder in Ben Stokes, it also had the flexibility of going in with three seamers and two spinners, and drafting in an additional batsman. Eventually, Batty was picked and under-bowled.

In Mumbai, when England was confronted with a dry, hard surface that was certain to provide turn and bounce to the spinners, the think-tank did the unthinkable.

It actually went in for an additional paceman — Jake Ball — at the expense of an extra spinner.

Why in the world did an English side want four pacemen in James Anderson, Woakes, Stokes and Ball on that surface at the Wankhede Stadium, only skipper Alastair Cook might be able to answer.

There were times on the pivotal third day when England desperately needed an additional third spinner, an off-spinner in particular. Here, the fourth paceman was worth little.

By bringing in Dawson, a defensive left-arm spinner, England might be seeking to provide greater control and stability to its spin attack where both Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been leaking runs.

But then, selecting a player is one thing and making full use of him quite another.

No clear role-definition

The idea behind playing left-arm spinning all-rounder Zafar Ansari in the second Test in Visakhapatnam could not be faulted, but he came so low down the order and sent down so few overs that he seemed without any clear role-definition.

England needs to make better use of Dawson. At the end of the day, not a single place in the XI should be wasted.