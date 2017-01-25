England looks a more settled team

ALL FOR A GOOD RUN: The Indians will strive to regroup after the reverse in the final one-dayer, and begin the T20I series on a winning note. | Photo Credit: PTI

Having bucked the trend at Kolkata by tasting victory, England has reasons to be optimistic about its chances on the eve of the three-match Twenty20 series beginning here on Thursday.

Having lost four Tests and two ODIs, on the trot, before the last four deliveries from Ben Stokes in Kolkata helped re-introduce the much-needed self-belief, England is looking to leave the Indian shores on a winning note.

Indeed, the difference between the teams looked more in Tests and much less in ODIs. In the shortest format, there is not much to choose between these teams. That’s why there is no clear favourite.

There are a few reasons that make Eoin Morgan’s men more hopeful. England’s line-up looks more settled than India’s. It has the batsmen to do the job in this format while the bowlers are capable pulling off a surprise or two.

Compared to the Indian openers, the counterparts from England have given a better account of themselves in the ODI series. Its batting has depth and most bowlers are no bunny with the bat.

With R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rested, England batsmen can be expected to come harder at the new spin options — Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal or Parvez Rasool.

Very different look

For Virat Kohli, taking the field as the India’s T20 captain for the first time is obviously special. This team wears a very different look from the one that played the one-dayers. Kohli will have to get the combination right in a team that has quite a few experienced campaigners.

It remains to be seen whether Kohli opts to open with K.L. Rahul. With the experience of Yuvraj Singh and M.S. Dhoni available, Kohli could be tempted to go at the top of the order. Indeed, this Royal Challengers Bangalore pair could prove quite a handful.

Should Kohli continue to bat lower, Rahul and Mandeep Singh could form the opening pair. Rahul will be eager to end his poor run of scores, following a dismal ODI-series, and show that his T20 century against West Indies last year was no flash in the pan.

Interestingly, the series offers a window of opportunities to many young and seasoned campaigners. Mandeep, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, late-inclusions Mishra, Rasool and Chahal, apart from a fit-again Ashish Nehra.

Pant may have to wait

First-timer Rishabh Pant may have to wait for his turn. This young, exciting wicketkeeper-batsman could get a chance should India take a winning lead in the series.

Overall, there is no dearth of motivation for several players to do well in the series. Though there is no T20 event in the near future, the Indian Premier League auction is round the corner. A good showing in three games could well raise the worth of many of these names.

As expected, the pitch appears a batting paradise. Shiv Kumar, the curator of the Green Park Stadium for over a decade and a half, put his seal of approval by saying, “I think, even a score of 200 be could be chased on this surface.”

Expect a tall-scoring game but spare a thought for the hapless bowlers.

The teams(from): India: Virat Kohli (capt), K.L. Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Tylam Mills, Chris Jordan and David Willey.

Match starts at 4.30 p.m.