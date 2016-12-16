England has missed a player like Pietersen

Though Alastair Cook and Joe Root are accomplished batsmen, they are not game-changers like Kevin Pietersen. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

With quickness of mind and feet, he dismantled attacks with shots of daredevilry, decisiveness and precision.

The gifted Kevin Pietersen forced a shift in the mindset of the bowlers, making them switch from attempting to get his wicket to trying to stem the flow of runs. They ended up bowling to the Englishman’s strengths.

The last time England visited India, Pietersen walked out at No. 4. This time around, it is Moeen Ali in this crucial slot. No wonder, the visitors are trailing 3-0 in this failed campaign. One can’t replace game-changers just like that.

Stunning knock

If England came from behind to pull off a 2-1 triumph during the 2012 tour, Pietersen’s stunning 186 on a Mumbai pitch where there was considerable bounce and turn for the spinners played a pivotal role in the astonishing turnaround.

That innings had just about everything. Pietersen sashayed down the track to drive and loft the spinners. He also went right back to play the ball late with soft hands, got on top of the bounce.

Given the slightest shortness of length, he cut and pulled. He also swept and reverse-swept to disrupt the line of the spinners.

Crucially, he picked the spinners from the hand, did not attempt to play them off the surface. And the speed with which he judged the length enabled Pietersen to get into terrific positions.

Alastair Cook and Joe Root are accomplished batsmen, but then they do not take the game away from you like Pietersen does.

Pietersen last played Tests for England in 2014 before, yet again, running into problems with the team management. There were allegations that he was self-centred, was not a team-man. At the same time, there were some who felt Pietersen was pushed into a corner and forced to react by a section of the English team that, perhaps, felt threatened by his domineering personality.

England’s loss

Pietersen’s departure is England’s loss. Much of the present English batting — Cook and Root are exceptions — lacks the substance, character and technical attributes to survive in these conditions.

This English team is also without quality spinners. In fact, it was at Chepauk in 2008 that Graeme Swann, of that classical off-spinner’s action, flight, drift and loop, made his Test debut.

Swann went on to take 255 Test wickets at 29.96. Importantly, he teamed up with left-arm spinner Monty Panesar for a famous Test series victory in India in 2012.

Swann deceived the batsmen with flight, and consumed them with turn or sometimes the lack of it. Panesar was quicker through the air, but still imparted genuine revolutions on the ball and operated with control.

Disappointing

In contrast, the combination of off-spinner Moeen Ali and leg-spinner Adil Rashid has disappointed. Moeen has looked pretty ordinary while Rashid, despite some promise, has sent down too many boundary balls.

Unlike Swann and Panesar, Moeen and Rashid have simply not created the sort of stress that bites into batting units.