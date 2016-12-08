England ends Day 1 on 288/5

England opener Keaton Jennings en route to his century on Test debut, at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday. | Reuters

England ended Day 1 of their Indian tour's fourth Test at 288/5, at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. All in all, an evenly-matched day for both teams, England notching up 100 runs in each of the first two sessions while India struck in the final one with 3 wickets.

Debutant Keaton Jennings did full justice to his maiden call-up for England, notching up 112 runs (219 balls), even as captain Moeen Ali (50 from 104 balls) gave him able support. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers and clocked figures of 4/75 from his 30 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja made the all-important in-roads with Cook's wicket.

Ashwin broke through the sturdy 94-run partnership between Keaton Jennings and Moeen Ali, snaring the two well-set batsmen in the 71st over of the day. With his 239th wicket, he went past Javagal Srinath in the list of top Indian wicket-takers.

Jennings had managed to convert his studious half-century into a ton. Assisted earlier by captain Alastair Cook, Jennings paired up with Moeen Ali to take England nearer to the 200-mark for the loss of two wickets as the first innings approached tea.

Earlier, electing to bat, England reached 117/1 against India at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test.

With Mohammad Shami and Ajinkya Rahane ruled out, India brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and K.L. Rahul as replacements.

England also made two changes to its playing XI, handing Test debut to Jennings.

India leads the five-match Test series 2-0.

(With Inputs from PTI)

First Day at a glance:

England: 288/5 in 94 overs (B Stokes 25, J Buttler 18) India Bowling: R Ashwin 4/75, R Jadeja 1/60

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, James Anderson.