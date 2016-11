more-in

Jonny Bairstow's 89 was the top score for the visitors

Pacer Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets on Sunday to restrict England to a modest total of 283 in their first innings in Mohali on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow was the top scorer for the visitors with his 89-run knock while Shami took three wickets for India.

Scores:

England 283 all out in 93.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 89, Jos Buttler 43; Mohammed Shami 3/63, Umesh Yadav 2/58, Jayant Yadav 2/49)