England all out for 477

India celebrates after R. Ashwin bowls out Ben Stokes of England on Day 2 of the fifth Test match at M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

more-in

Post-Tea on Day 2, India's Amit Mishra removed the last batsman Bell for 12. Debutant Dawson remained unbeaten on 66 and England were all out for 477.

India now has to at least 15-20 overs to end Day 2. England bowlers on the other hand will fight hard to take a wicket or two to put pressure on the Indian batsmen.

At Tea on Day 2, England had amassed 452-8 thanks to a century partnership between debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid after India had picked up three early wickets — Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and centurion Moeen Ali — in the morning.

Umesh Yadav finally ended the stodgy 8th-wicket partnership after 108 runs, getting the English leggie to chase nick a short wide delivery in the 146th over. By then, Rashid had scored a patient 60 off 155 balls, while Dawson got to his half-century in 120 deliveries, and the visitors had taken their score up to 430.

At Lunch on Day 2, England was 352/7, having added added 68 runs to their overnight score. Dawson was batting on 27 at lunch with Adil Rashid on eight at the other end.

A England's third-wicket stand between Moeen Ali and Joe Root carried the visitors to 284 for four on day 1 of the fifth and final Test match against India.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, who was riding on the century from day 1, took strike on day 2 with England preparing to set a high score in the first innings. Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin removed Stokes in the fifth ball of the first over.

Sluggish day for England

Resuming on 284-4, England got an early jolt as Ashwin struck with the day's fifth delivery at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The offie lured Ben Stokes onto the front foot to edge a fuller delivery which Parthiv Patel collected behind the stumps. The leading wicket-taker of the series had endured a rare wicketless day on Friday.

Paceman Ishant Sharma trapped Jos Buttler LBW for five while Moeen, who resumed on 120, looked ill at ease against the short-pitched deliveries, often fending at them awkwardly.

The left-hander virtually walked into a trap when Umesh Yadav forced him into playing a pull shot, which the batsman mistimed to find Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

Moeen faced 262 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and a six, before surrendering to what is now a familiar weakness.

Dawson endured a tough Test initiation, the second ball he faced from Sharma smacking him on his helmet but the 26-year-old grew confident with time to hit three boundaries, the last of which took England past the 350-mark.

(With inputs from Agencies)