England 97/0 at lunch on day 5

England's captain Alastair Cook plays a shot during the fifth day of the fifth and final cricket test match against India at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

It is the final day of action in the fifth test match between India and England, currently played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India have dominated the test so far, posing a lead of 270 runs. India also leads the five-match series 3-0, and is looking to make it 4-0 today.

***

England 97/0 at lunch

England have gotten through to lunch unscathed, reaching 97 without suffering any early setback.

A strong partnership was forged between the two openers - Cook was batting on 47 while Jennings, was giving the English captain company on 46.

England still looking strong at 71/0 at the end of 30 overs, with Captain Cook and Jennings holding the fort. The hosts are looking for breakthrough in this partnership as Cook bats at 35* and Jennings at 33*

At the end of 20 overs, England scores 35 for no wicket loss. Captain Alaistar Cook (18) and Keaton Jennings (17) hold on for survival.