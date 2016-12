Easy for Andhra

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra defeated Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in the BCCI women’s under-19 Super League ‘B’ group tournament at Ranchi on Friday.

Andhra plays its next match against Jharkhand on Saturday.

The scores:

Super League: At Ranchi: Uttar Pradesh 187 for nine in 50 overs (Muskan Malik 70, Neetu Gaur 35) lost to Andhra 188 for two in 48.4 overs (N. Anusha 84, E. Padmaja 49 n.o.).

Haryana 160 for five in 50 overs (S.I. Gulia 57) lost to Jharkhand 161 for nine in 49.3 overs (Rasmi 46, Sonia 30, Anamika Kumari 25, R.B. Bhadu three for 23).

At Mulapadu: Bengal 195 for seven in 50 overs (Tanusree Sarkar 100 n.o., R. Rajak 27, C.R. Singh three for 37) bt Himachal Pradesh 110 in 45.4 overs (S.M. Singh 35, Maji three for 24).

Karnataka 197 for seven in 50 overs (S. Subha 64, C. Pratyusha 49) bt Rajasthan 131 in 46.5 overs (S.P. Kumawat 39, Anagha three for 26).