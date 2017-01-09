Doubts over Hyderabad hosting Bangladesh Test

more-in

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has reportedly expressed its inability to stage the one-off Test against Bangladesh from February 8 to 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

A top-ranking official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told The Hindu that the HCA apparently cited lack of funds as the reason.

Funds sought

However, HCA secretary K. John Manoj clarified that the association had only written to the BCCI seeking funds to stage the match and was “no way backing out from hosting the Test.”

TNCA’s stand

In another development, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has told the BCCI that it cannot conduct the two under-19 ‘Tests’ between India and England in Chennai in February because of a “hectic city cricket schedule.” Its secretary clarified that the decision had nothing to do with the Lodha Committee’s recommendations, the Supreme Court order or the Bengaluru meeting on Saturday.