Dominant India looks to ride the momentum

4-0: The Indian players — R. Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jayant Yadav and K.L. Rahul — will be keen to finish on a high when their side meets England in the fifth Test.

The series is settled with India sitting pretty at 3-0. Yet, the fifth and final Test, commencing at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday, stays relevant and is invested with a larger meaning.

On the turf, Virat Kohli’s men dished out a domineering brand of cricket that left England in the shadows. Off the field, the Supreme Court’s unrelenting gaze has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a tizzy. Zoom out from the micro-level and then perhaps we could accept that this game has a larger design at heart.

It could well be a soothing balm to a metropolis that suffered two upheavals this December. The passing away of the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and the devastation wrought by Cyclone Vardah have tested emotions and urban infrastructure. The city is strewn with uprooted trees and some suburbs are grappling with erratic power supply, but life goes on.

Vardah’s menace, however, still lingers. A ripped roof over one of the stands and the dampness in the practice pitches that forced both India and England to limber up with a round of football, instead of the conventional nets, were all pointers to the havoc nature’s fury has wreaked.

Alastair Cook lent some perspective when he said: “I have never played in a game where we haven’t had nets, but sometimes you have to remember what happened in the cyclone... people lost their lives. So, a nets session a day before doesn’t seem quite as important.”

Philosophical ruminations aside, the England skipper has an immediate headache to contend with. Spearhead James Anderson has been ruled out with a sore body following the Mumbai Test. In a series that has gone downhill for England, a contrast to its massive score of 537 and a draw in the first Test in Rajkot, the visitor is still seeking a semblance of consistency.

Unless Joe Root stamps his mastery, or Keaton Jennings repeats the exuberance of his debut innings, England, despite being a doughty opponent, may not have enough resources to counter an ascendant India, which may well field an unchanged playing eleven for the first time in two years.

It is not often that India gets England on the mat. Be it away series in 2011 and 2014, or at home in 2012, it was Cook who ended up having the last laugh. To stop England’s march and seize the series with a Test to spare speaks volumes about India’s progress.

Kohli has shepherded his resources wonderfully well, his bat netting a whopping 640 runs so far this series. He has found stellar allies in Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay, while the lower-order trio of R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav has contributed immensely.

The bowling has never flagged. With Ashwin — 27 wickets in the kitty and the added comfort of playing at his home ground — in splendid form and the support cast swinging adeptly between choke and strike, Kohli helms a top-notch unit, especially in home conditions.

Keeping the surface dry

The pitch, dried with burning coals over the past few days, was expected to assist the spinners as the match wore on.

But, the cyclone that forced the covers to be spread across the centre-square, meant that the last-minute attention to detail had to be discarded as the overwhelming need was to keep the surface dry.

Incidentally, when the rivals clashed last at this historic venue in 2008, the backdrop was the 26-11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar scored a match-winning hundred and dedicated it to his city specifically, and the nation at large.

Cut to the present, in equally grim circumstances, Chennai needs this match as a probable antidote to all that it had to endure in recent times. It rained on Thursday night, but hopefully, the weather gods will relent.

The teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), R. Ashwin (vice-capt.), Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra.

England: Alastair Cook (capt.), Joe Root, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes.