Do today’s bowlers lack craft?

Are bowlers of this generation too dependent on the nature of the surface to pick wickets? Is the ability to set a batsman up a vanishing art?

The first four days of the ongoing Test at Chepauk certainly reflected a mind-set that relied too much on the conditions.

Or is it that the bowlers are constrained by a skill-set that is inadequate to defy odds when things favour batsmen?

The West Indian fast bowlers of the late ’70s and early ’80s could, irrespective of the pitch, fire out most sides.

Bowling over the last few years, though, has appeared to rely too much on a measure of help from the pitch.

However, there are indeed paths to wickets on docile tracks open to bowlers.

Speed through the air

Air speed is a fast bowler’s biggest weapon on wickets not offering help.

A well-directed yorker at pace — remember Joel Garner? — can crash through to the stumps, underneath the batsman’s willow. The yorker and air speed have not been in view in this match for the most part.

Nor has reverse swing been a factor. Perhaps this has to do with the softness of the track here — rain prevented the curator from preparing a typically hard and dry Chennai surface — and the lush green outfield. The ball might not be getting scuffed up enough.

Yet, someone as skilful as a Wasim Akram or a Waqar Younis would have achieved reverse swing even in conditions such as this.

This invaluable quality in a spinner does not depend on the pitch. An off-spinning wizard such as Erapalli Prasanna could make the ball hang in the air, get it to drift.

The batsman, walking down to drive, would not find the ball where he expected it to.

For spinning the ball, a bowler does not need the pitch. The ball spins in the air because of the work put on the delivery, and it turns off the surface.

And when the bowler defeats the batsmen in flight with deliveries above the eye level, it opens up a whole range of possible dismissals.

Subtle shifts in field positioning play a part too, as do the variations in a bowler’s pace, trajectory and the use of the crease.

Relentless accuracy

When the Australians finally conquered the ‘final frontier’ in 2004, they did so by building immense pressure from both ends, with Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne bowling in tandem for long phases and choking the flow of runs.

Their accuracy apart, both McGrath and Warne were skilful too.

The bowling these days, with a few exceptions, appears much too mechanical. On flat tracks, attacks are being exposed.

Is this due to the excess of limited-overs games?