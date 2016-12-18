Cricket

Dhoni should continue to lead in ODI and T20s, says Kapil Dev

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev felt that M.S. Dhoni should continue to lead the side in the limited-overs formats as long as he is good enough for the job.

With Kohli doing extremely well as Test captain, there have been whispers that he should be handed over the reins in all three versions.

Carry on, MSD

“I think the answer people should look for is are we ready to ask Dhoni to take a backseat. I think if he is good enough he should carry on. When the time comes, Dhoni may quit all three formats,” said Kapil.

“But I think, at the moment, Dhoni is doing a good job. I think he should continue to lead the side.” — PTI

