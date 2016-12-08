Deshpande helps Karnataka take big lead

Mohali 08/12/2016: Karnataka batsman Ravikumar Samarth scored 64 runs in first inning during Ranji Trophy Group B match played between Karnataka and Maharashtra at I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, December 08 2016. Photo: Akhilesh Kumar | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR;AKHILESH KUMAR -

MOHALI: Debutant Pavan Deshpande cracked a strokeful 70 and stitched two successive half-century stands on the second day to establish Karnataka’s supremacy over Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy league match here on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 67 for one, Karnataka dashed Maharashtra’s hopes of an early breakthrough and reached 313 for nine at stumps, in response of Maharashtra’s modest 163. A lead of 150, plus a wicket in hand, has given Karnataka the upper hand at the halfway stage of this key contest.

After the overnight second-wicket stand between R. Samarth and Kaunian Abbas produced 101 runs, Deshpande held centrestage.

He raised 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Stuart Binny, who fell short of a well-deserved half century, and another 54 for the fifth wicket with C.M. Gautam.

Dropped on 22 by lone slip fielder Kedar Jadhav, Deshpande prospered. He was particularly quick to punish the short-pitched deliveries from the Maharashtra medium pacers as his innings was studded with 12 boundary-hits.

Unlike the Karnataka bowlers, Maharashtra erred in length and failed to swing the ball enough to trouble the batsmen.

As it turned out, once Deshpande was cleaned up by Chirag Khurana, just before the second new ball was due, the Karnataka lower-order fell rather cheaply. Karnataka lost five wickets in the space of 57 runs and 19.3 overs.

What helped Karnataka innings last the day was Maharashtra’s decision to allow a replacement for Manish Pandey who rushed to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon to join the Indian team against England.

Maharashtra’s skipper Swapnil Gugale, who had declined Karnataka’s request for a replacement earlier, said, “This morning once play began, the umpires told me that there was a request from the Karnataka team management to reconsider my decision. I told the umpires that I need one over away from the field to consult my team management. The team management deemed it fit to allow a substitution and I conveyed the decision to the umpires.”

Interestingly, in contrast to Gugale’s version, Match Referee Pranab Roy said, “This morning, once play started, the Maharashtra skipper informed the umpires that it had revised its decision and had no objection to Karnataka replacing Pandey with another player. I also have this undertaking in writing from the Maharashtra team.”

In the event, medium-pacer David Mathias was drafted into the playing XI, a late choice ahead of Robin Uthappa. Perhaps what titled the scales in favour of Mathias was the fact that the team needed a new-ball bowler considering that back-spasm had forced A. Mithun to stay away after bowling just two deliveries on Wednesday morning. On the brighter side, Mithun did come out to bat on Thursday.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: 163.

Karnataka — 1st innings: Arjun Hoysala b Sanklecha 0, R. Samarth b Sanklecha 64, Kaunian Abbas c Tripathi b Sayyad 41, Pavan Deshpande c Khurana 70, Stuart Binny lbw b Sayyad 46, C.M. Gautam c Motwani b Dadhe 26, David Mathias lbw b Dhumal 6, R. Vinay Kumar (batting) 36, K. Gowtham b Sanklecha 6, A. Mithun lbw b Dadhe 5, S. Arvind (batting) 1; Extras (b-8, lb-3, nb-1): 12; Total (for nine wickets in 101 overs): 313.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-101, 3-117, 4-197, 5-251, 6-264, 7-276, 8-299, 9-308.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 29-6-69-3, Nikit Dhumal 20-5-57-1, Pradeep Dhade 22-3-80-2, Mohsin Sayyad 11-1-42-2, Chirag Khurana 11-0-36-1, Rahul Tripathi 4-2-5-0, Swapnil Gugale 4-1-13-0.