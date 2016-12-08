Delhi manges three points

more-in

Jonty Sidhu’s unbeaten half-century (89 not out) and his 145-run fourth wicket stand with Harsh Tyagi (58) enabled Delhi to draw its Cooch Behar Trophy cricket match against Kerala here on Thursday.

Needing 375 for a win, Delhi was in a spot of bother at 51 for three. However, the partnership between Sidhu and Tyagi carried Delhi to safety.

Delhi took three points for the first innings lead while Kerala got one point from the match.

The scores: Kerala 151 & 375 drew with Delhi 152 & 240 for four in 73 overs (Jonty Sidhu 89 n.o., Harsh Tyagi 58, Mayank Rawat 39 n.o.).