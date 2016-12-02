Delhi-Vidarbha match drawn

more-in

Delhi declared on its overnight first innings score of 250 for eight, and Vidarbha managed 37 for three in its second innings before play was called off due to persistent rain on the last day of the Group-B Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Vidarbha at the SSN college here on Friday.

Sanjay Ramaswamy was out caught at second slip off Navdeep Saini, after which Ganesh Satish was caught behind off Sumit Narwal.

Faiz Fazal, who hit the first of the two fours of the day, fell leg before wicket to Vikas Tokas.

“The result’s disappointing. We could have pushed for a win had it not been for the rain. It’s unfortunate that Manan Sharma couldn’t score a century. But, Gambhir made the right call to declare. Team comes first,” said Delhi coach K.P. Bhaskar.

The scores:

Vidarbha — 1st innings: 183.

Delhi — 1st innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Karnewar b Gurbani 6, Gautam Gambhir lbw b Gurbani 22, Pradeep Sangwan c Shrivastava b Gurbani 4, Unmukt Chand c Wath b Wagh 0, Rishabh Pant c Wath b Lalit 29, Nitish Rana c Ramaswamy b Lalit 27, Milind b Gurbani 37, Manan Sharma (not out) 82, Sumit Narwal c Fazal b Lalit 7, Vikas Tokas (not out) 28; Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-3): 8; Total (for eight wkts. decl. in 81 overs): 250.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-20, 3-21, 4-47, 5-74, 6-102, 7-165, 8-178.

Vidarbha bowling: Rajneesh Gurbani 26-7-76-4, Shrikant Wagh 20-4-49-1, Lalit Yadav 20-2-79-3, Faiz Fazal 1-0-5-0, Akshay Wakhare 9-1-15-0, M. Azhar Shaikh 3-0-14-0, Akshay Karnewar 2-0-7-0.

Vidarbha — 2nd innings: Sanjay Ramaswamy c Manan Sharma b Saini 3, Faiz Fazal lbw b Vikas Tokas 14, Ganesh Satish c Pant b Narwal 2, Siddesh Wath (not out) 6, Shalabh Shrivastava (not out) 7; Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-3): 5; Total (for three wkts. in 19 overs): 37.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-12, 3-26.

Delhi bowling: Sumit Narwal 7-3-7-1, Navdeep Saini 6-1-14-1, Pradeep Sangwan 3-0-8-0, Vikas Tokas 3-0-7-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Manan Sharma.

Result: Match drawn.