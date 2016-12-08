Defiant century by Kishan Parmar

more-in

Buoyed by a 145-run first-innings lead, Delhi preferred to play the waiting game against a gritty Saurashtra on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group-B game at the Reliance Stadium on Thursday.

Bowlers kept plugging away, waiting for blunders from batsmen on a track offering assistance only in the cool first hour before easing out.

Pace bowler Navdeep Saini, medium-pacer Nitish Rana claimed two wickets each to curb the opponent’s ambitions.

Saurashtra responded with 234 for five wickets in the second innings and battling hard to keep hopes alive. Kishan Parmar made amends for first day horror with a stylish, stroke-filled, unbeaten 141 off 228 balls (21x4, 1x6), tackling an experienced attack with ease. Strong on frontfoot play, he ran hard for singles all day long.

Arprit Vasavada kept in step (25 n.o., 93 balls). Delhi tried seven bowlers in vain to break the sixth wicket stand. Parmar and Vasavada were at the crease for 144 minutes, putting on 104 runs. Saurashtra lead by 89 runs and has five wickets in hand.

Aggressive Sangwan

Earlier, Pradeep Sangwan eased Delhi to a dominant 237 in the second innings, demonstrating patience and awesome shot-selection for 75 off 100 balls.

The number nine clubbed seven fours, four sixes and tackled swing and spin with a bold bat. He survived a testing spell from Unadkat in the morning.

Pulkit Narang attacked the lesser experienced bowlers in a 47-run stand for the ninth wicket, thwarting Saurashtra’s attempt to remain within striking range. Kaushang Patel dismissed Narang for a hard-earned five-wicket haul.

Double blow

Saini struck a double blow for Delhi. Snell Patel was beaten by a ball swinging away off the pitch, Milind Kumar at third slip stretched out his left hand to complete a reflex catch with a tumble.

Gambhir hopes of more breakthroughs were foiled by a third-wicket stand between young Parmar and experienced Jackson against a canny attack.

The opener’s attacking mindset was clear from the first over, he swivelled to deposit a short-pitched ball to the square-leg fence, then stepped back to steer a rising ball past point.

The scores:

Saurashtra — 1st innings: 92.

Delhi — 1st innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Jaydev b Kaushang 16, Gautam Gambhir lbw b Sanandiya 16, Unmukt Chand c Makwana b Unadkat 10, Nitish Rana lbw b Kaushang 8, Rishab Pant c Unadkat b Kaushang 40, Milind Kumar c Mankad b Kaushang 9, Manan Sharma c Snell b Unadkat 33, Sumit Narwal b Sanandiya 11, Pradeep Sangwan c Unadkat b Makwana 75, Pulkit Narang c Parmar b Kaushang 7, Navdeep Saini (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2): 12; Total (in 58.3 overs): 237.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-42, 3-57, 4-57, 5-93, 6-106, 7-128, 8-190, 9-237.

Saurashtra bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 18-4-69-2, Kaushang Patel 17.3-0-72-5, Shaurya Sanandiya 12-2-52-0, Prerak Mankad 3-2-1-0, Kamlesh Makwana 6-1-17-0, Divyaraj Chauhan 2-0-18-0.

Saurashtra — 2nd innings: Kishan Parmar (batting) 141, Snell Patel c Milind b Navdeep 4, Divyaraj Chauhan c Pant b Navdeep 0, Sheldon Jackson b Rana 40, Jaydev Shah c Gambhir b Rana 1, Prerak Mankad run out 6, Arpit Vasavda (batting) 25; Extras (b-5, lb-6, nb-5, w-1): 17; Total (for five wkts in 77 overs): 234.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-15, 3-109, 4-119, 5-130.

Delhi bowling: Sumit Narwal 19-4-60-0, Navdeep Saini 16-3-52-2, Pradeep Sangwan 13-1-38-0, Pulkit Narang 9-4-17-0, Manan Sharma 10-1-29-0, Nitish Rana 9-3-20-2, Milind Kumar 1-0-7-0