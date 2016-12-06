Decision on Ranji rescheduling today

more-in

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) senior tournament committee will meet on Tuesday to revisit BCCI’s earlier decision to reschedule two Ranji Trophy league games that were controversially abandoned last month owing to air pollution in New Delhi.

“The committee will finalise whether to reschedule the two games in question,” Ajay Shirke, the BCCI secretary who is the convener of the senior tournament committee, told The Hindu on Monday.

“Since the scheduled last round of the league stage starts on Wednesday, it is appropriate that a decision on whether those two matches will be replayed or not is taken before the round starts, so we have called the meeting tomorrow.”

The BCCI on Nov. 6 had announced that Gujarat’s Group-A tie against Bengal and Hyderabad’s Group-C match against Tripura would be rescheduled after smog and breathing problems forced the match officials to call the game off on the second day.

After consulting the technical committee, headed by former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly, Shirke had announced the matches would be held again. The two games were later slotted from December 15 to 18, after the conclusion of the scheduled league stage.

Protest from affililates

The move was then protested by multiple BCCI affiliates. While the Mumbai Cricket Association and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association wrote letters opposing the move, some of the other senior members made it clear that the technical committee had no business in dealing with scheduling of Ranji Trophy, in a BCCI meeting in New Delhi last week. As a result, the BCCI had decided to refer the matter to the senior tournament committee.

Neither the MCA nor the TNCA officials have been invited to make a case for the meeting, but their letters will be discussed in the meeting.

While Shirke re-iterated that it would be entirely up to the six-members committee, headed by BCCI vice-president Gautam Roy, another BCCI source, stressed that it was unlikely that the committee would allow the games to be replayed.

“It will set a bad precedent in domestic cricket and even weather-affected matches will then be asked to be rescheduled,” he said.