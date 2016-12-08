Debutant Jennings scores century

England opener Keaton Jennings en route to his century on Test debut, at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday. | Reuters

more-in

Keaton Jennings managed to convert his studious half-century into a ton on Test debut at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Assisted earlier by captain Alastair Cook, Jennings paired up with Moeen Ali to take England nearer to the 200-mark for the loss of two wickets as the first innings approached tea.

Earlier, electing to bat, England reached 117/1 against India at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test.

At the break, debutant opener Keaton Jennings (65) and Joe Root (5) were at the crease.

With Mohammad Shami and Ajinkya Rahane ruled out, India has brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and K.L. Rahul as replacements.

England has also made two changes to its playing XI, handing Test debut to Jennings.

Also Read Keaton Jennings ‘opens’ England chapter

Scores:

India leads the five-match Test series 2-0.

England 1st innings: 117/1 in 31 overs (K. Jennings 65; R Jadeja 1/6)

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, James Anderson.