Fourth Test Cricket

Debutant Jennings scores century

England opener Keaton Jennings en route to his century on Test debut, at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday. | Reuters  

more-in

Keaton Jennings managed to convert his studious half-century into a ton on Test debut at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Assisted earlier by captain Alastair Cook, Jennings paired up with Moeen Ali to take England nearer to the 200-mark for the loss of two wickets as the first innings approached tea.

Earlier, electing to bat, England reached 117/1 against India at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test.

At the break, debutant opener Keaton Jennings (65) and Joe Root (5) were at the crease.

With Mohammad Shami and Ajinkya Rahane ruled out, India has brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and K.L. Rahul as replacements.

England has also made two changes to its playing XI, handing Test debut to Jennings.

Also Read

Keaton Jennings ‘opens’ England chapter
India leads the five-match Test series 2-0.

Scores:

England 1st innings: 117/1 in 31 overs (K. Jennings 65; R Jadeja 1/6)

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
cricket
Test cricket
Related Articles
India out to enforce a trial by spin
Really impressed with Jayant Yadav: Kohli
No decision taken on Chennai Test against England: BCCI
Jennings admits pressure, hopeful of England hitting back
Parthiv Patel set to play in fourth Test; injured Saha rested
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 2:55:22 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Debutant-Jennings-scores-century/article16776554.ece

© The Hindu