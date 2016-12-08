Fourth Test Cricket

Debutant Jennings' 50 helps England make steady start

Captain Virat Kohli along with teammates Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav during a practice session at the Wankhede stadium.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

more-in

Opener, debutant Keaton Jennings' half century helped England make a steady start after skipper Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

With Mohammad Shami and Ajinkya Rahane ruled out, India has brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and K.L. Rahul as replacements.

England has also made two changes to its playing XI, handing Test debut to Jennings.

Also Read

Keaton Jennings ‘opens’ England chapter
India leads the five-match Test series 2-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
cricket
Test cricket
Related Articles
India out to enforce a trial by spin
Really impressed with Jayant Yadav: Kohli
No decision taken on Chennai Test against England: BCCI
Jennings admits pressure, hopeful of England hitting back
Parthiv Patel set to play in fourth Test; injured Saha rested
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 11:54:01 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/Debutant-Jennings-50-helps-England-make-steady-start/article16776554.ece

© The Hindu