Debutant Jennings' 50 helps England make steady start

Captain Virat Kohli along with teammates Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav during a practice session at the Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Opener, debutant Keaton Jennings' half century helped England make a steady start after skipper Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

With Mohammad Shami and Ajinkya Rahane ruled out, India has brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and K.L. Rahul as replacements.

England has also made two changes to its playing XI, handing Test debut to Jennings.

Also Read Keaton Jennings ‘opens’ England chapter

India leads the five-match Test series 2-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alastair Cook (capt), Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, James Anderson.