Debutant Dawson, robust Rashid propel England to big total

OVERCOMING THE BLUES : Debutant Liam Dawson, who was hesitant to start with, found his feet to compile an undefeated 66.

England’s tail led from the front and ensured that India will have to do all the catching up for the remainder of the fifth and final Test here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Propped up considerably through the efforts of debutant Liam Dawson (66 not out) and Adil Rashid (60), Alastair Cook’s men posted 477 in their first innings on the second day.

Vijay injured

In reply, India scored 60 for no loss with K.L. Rahul and Parthiv Patel remaining undefeated at the crease. Rahul, who was in fine nick, drove with aplomb. Parthiv stepped up again as an opener after M. Vijay was left nursing a bruised left-shoulder following a diving effort on the field.

Vijay’s progress is being monitored by the team’s support staff and he is likely to bat on the third day, a positive cue for the host as its entire batting strength needs to be expressed in the initial battle for the first-innings honours.

Earlier, resuming at 284 for four, England lost a wicket during Saturday’s first over. R. Ashwin drew Ben Stokes forward and as the southpaw lunged, the ball dipped, turned and found the edge. And when Ishant Sharma, after losing a review for lbw against Jos Buttler, managed to again rap the batsman’s pads and found his vociferous appeal vindicated, India seemed to be clawing back. There was also this tricky issue of scalping Moeen Ali. Finally a Plan B was set in motion to test his apparent weakness against short-pitched bowling. The left-hander, who had clattered two fours off Ashwin, looked awkward when Umesh Yadav steamed in from around the wicket and banged it in short.

Cramped for space and trying to protect his ribs, Moeen got into a tangle. Squared up and still stubborn, the southpaw tried to pull his way out of trouble and spooned a catch to a sprinting Ravindra Jadeja. The left-hander scored 146 (262b, 13x4, 1x6).

At 321 for seven, England was nervous and India sensed an opportunity.

Debutant Dawson was understandably fidgety and it didn’t help that Ishant’s bouncer crashed into his helmet. He gradually found his breath and feet, cutting and square-driving the spinners, and along with Rashid, shepherded the visitor to 352 for seven at lunch.

After the break, the England lower-order prospered and it helped that the pitch had eased considerably and the Indian attack could never impose pressure.

Dawson and Rashid stitched together a 108-run eighth-wicket partnership, an increment that may prove crucial in the final analysis.

Through England’s dogged resistance, Virat Kohli swapped his bowlers, employed them in short spells and there were moments of frustration, anger and fear as India gaped at the visitor’s lengthening tenure at the batting crease.

A reflex throw by Kohli whizzed past Dawson, while Jadeja and Rashid collided and fell when the latter attempted a run.

Thankfully, calm was restored, aching limbs were daubed with pain-relievers and the game went on.

Rashid’s oriental genes — he is of Pakistani origin — was evident in the way he got his wrists into play. The whip towards the on-side was his preferred stroke.

Once, he nearly popped a catch to Umesh at mid-off but whenever he timed it right, the ball found the mid-wicket fence. However, Rashid could not resist slashing Umesh and the fast-bowler nailed his target, the edge flying to Parthiv.

Dawson soldiered on, either side of tea, and with Stuart Broad and Jake Ball delaying the inevitable, England finished with a score that laid the base for a draw, or an improbable triumph.

These were themes that seemed distant prior to this match.