Day one honours for Karnataka

SUPERB SPELL: Karnataka skipper Vinay Kumar bowled a stump-to-stump line that proved too much for the Maharashtra batsmen to handle.

Karnataka claimed the honours onday one with skipper Vinay Kumar’s five for 46 keeping Maharashtra in check in their final Ranji Trophy league match here.

Put in, Maharashtra succumbed to 163 in nippy conditions, but soon rattled Karnataka early. However, the former champion steadily moved to 67 for one at stumps.

This was a third successive time that the batsmen let Maharashtra down, but with conditions conducive for seam bowling it can hope to bounce back.

Looking at the pitch and the conditions, Karnataka went for a pace-heavy attack and made four changes. An injured Mayank Agarwal, a “rested” Robin Uthappa, spinners Shreyas Iyer and Abrar Kazi made way for debutants Pavan Deshpande and Arjun Hoysala, along with pacers A. Mithun and S. Arvind.

Showing the way was Vinay, who produced a spell reminiscent of his five for 27 that proved instrumental in ending Punjab’s campaign in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy in January 2014 at this venue.

The all-rounder made the inroads after Stuart Binny provided the breakthrough by sending back a well-set opener and skipper Swapnil Gugale caught behind.

Binny was back to get rid of the other opener Rohit Motwani, who displayed the patience needed on this pitch. Motwani’s was the seventh wicket to fall after the batsman had made 32 off 120 deliveries. In fact, at one stage, he had scored just three runs in an hour!

The day,though, belonged to Vinay who reaped the harvest for disciplined bowling. His wicket-to-wicket line and the occasional away-going deliveries proved too much to handle for the batsmen.

Vinay uprooted the stumps of Naushad Shaikh and danger-man Kedar Jadhav after the batsmen failed to read the swing. Chiragh Khurana departed after an offering to the slip-cordon, Anupam Sanklecha misread the line to be out leg-before and last-man Pradeep Dadhe edged one to the wicketkeeper.

If Maharashtra’s lower-order could lift the team from 97 for six to the eventual 163, it was the small contributions from Sanklecha, Mohsin Sayyad and Dadhe that made it possible.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: Swapnil Gugale c Gautam b Binny 25, Rohit Motwani c Pavan Deshpande b Binny 32, Naushad Shaikh b Vinay Kumar 3, Kedar Jadhav b Vinay Kumar 8, Ankit Bawane c Pavan b S. Arvind 0, Chirag Khurana c Kaunain Abbas b Vinay Kumar 16, Rahul Tripathi c Kaunain Abbas b Arvind 8, Anupam Sanklecha lbw b Vinay Kumar 13, Mohsin Sayyad c Binny b Deshpande 12, Nikit Dhumal (not out) 5, Pradeep Dadhe c Gautam b Vinay Kumar 16; Extras (b-14, lb-10, nb-1): 25; Total (in 56 overs): 163.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-45, 3-56, 4-59, 5-82, 6-97, 7-113, 8-142, 9-142.

Karnataka bowling: Vinay Kumar 17-6-46-5, S. Arvind 14.4-4-32-2, A. Mithun 0.2-0-0-0, Stuart Binny 15-5-40-2, K. Gowtham 7-2-11-0, Pavan Deshpande 2-0-10-1.

Karnataka — 1st innings: Arjun Hoysala b Sanklecha 0, R. Samarth (batting) 33, Kaunian Abbas (batting) 30; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for one wkt. in 19 overs): 67

Fall of wicket: 1-0.

Maharashtra bowling: Sanklecha 7-1-24-1, Dhumal 5-2-15-0, Dhade 5-1-13-0, Sayyad 2-0-11-0.