Day-night Ashes Test at Adelaide

more-in

Australia will host England at the Adelaide Oval in the first day-night Ashes Test during the 2017-18 series, building on the success of the concept despite lingering concerns. The series opens at the Gabba in Brisbane from November 23 before heading to Adelaide then Perth.

Melbourne hosts the traditional Boxing Day Test with Sydney rounding it off, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.

This is followed by five one-day internationals between January 14-28 before a T20 tri-series also involving New Zealand, to be played on both sides of the Tasman.

Adelaide hosted the first-ever Test under lights using a pink ball last year and it was a roaring success, with record attendances for the clash against New Zealand.

Buoyed by the public reaction, the same venue was used for a day-night Test against South Africa last month, while Australia faces Pakistan under lights in the first Test at Brisbane this week.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Adelaide fans loved Test cricket under the stars and he expected a full house next year.

“I know there are some people who don’t view the day-night Test match as something that’s needed for Ashes cricket,” Sutherland said.

Australian captain Steve Smith and his England counterpart Alastair Cook both suggested earlier this year that the Ashes should remain a traditional red-ball affair.

Smith has since changed his tune after this year’s day-night Test against the Proteas.

While the Gabba has long been the first Test match on the Australian summer calendar, it lost that right to Perth this year.

Sutherland said Perth had been pushed back to mid-December for the Ashes to give it more time to complete construction of the new 60,000-seat Perth Stadium. If it is not ready, the match will revert to the WACA Ground.

Sutherland added that given the slightly later-than-usual start to the series, the schedule allowed for at least three Sheffield Shield matches to be played before the Brisbane opener as preparation.

The schedule:

2017-18 Ashes series: First Test: Nov. 23-27, Brisbane. Second Test: Dec. 2-6, Adelaide Oval (day-night). Third Test: Dec. 14-18, Perth. Fourth Test: Dec. 26-30, Melbourne. Fifth Test: Jan. 4-8, Sydney.

ODI’s: Jan. 14 (Melbourne), Jan. 19 (Brisbane), Jan. 21 (Sydney), Jan. 26 (Adelaide), Jan. 28 (Perth). — AFP