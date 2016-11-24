Cooch Behar Trophy: Andhra posts win

more-in

Andhra defeated Rajasthan by 180 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 cricket tournament at C.S.R. Sarma College grounds here on Wednesday.

Chasing 323 for victory, Rajasthan was all out for 142 in 56 overs. Mohammad Rafi was the pick of the Andhra bowlers with six for 38.

Lokeshwar shines

At Chennai, S. Lokeshwar scored an unbeaten 78 (170b, 10x4) after S. Aravind (61, 91b, 7x4, 1x6) and R. Sonu Yadav (61, 85b, 9x4) added 116 runs for the opening wicket as Tamil Nadu reached 273 for five in its second innings against Punjab.

The scores:

At Ongole: Andhra 174 & 257 in 81.1 overs (Dhruva Kumar 61, Maheep Kumar 36, U.M.S. Girinath 31, S.K. Ahmed five for 65) vs. Rajasthan 109 & 142 in 56 overs (Nagarkoti 32, Sk. Mohammad Rafi six for 38).

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 210 & 273 for five in 94 overs (S. Aravind 61, R. Sonu Yadav 61, S. Lokeshwar 78 batting, Nidhish Rajagopal 32, Mayank Markande three for 25) vs. Punjab 389.