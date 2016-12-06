Confident Saurashtra takes on Delhi

more-in

Saurashtra’s first victory in Ranji Trophy Group-B (defeating Karnataka by four wickets) has raised hopes in coach Sitanshu Kotak about a mid-table finish by his side.

Delhi is the next opponent in a four-day game at the Reliance stadium. He is confident about his squad finishing off on a high, whether the players perform to expectations against heavyweight opposition remains to be seen.

The Kotak-coached team handled the pressure of a must-win game well, in a bid to avoid relegation. Dealing with Delhi on any track is tough, but for Saurashtra with back to the wall, the big names in the rival camp don’t matter as much as coming back from the slump. “We matched a tough side like Karnataka, went on to beat them. Delhi is a difficult opponent, our team is more confident now of taking on any side,” said Kotak, known for gritty batting in his prime.

Saurashtra’s struggle to earn respect in Group-B should be viewed against the non-availability of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja and the huge shoes others are expected to fill.

“Pujara and Jadeja can never be replaced. You don’t get replacements for players scoring 100s, taking 10 wickets cannot be replaced, we were aware of the situation and have capable reinforcements,” said Kotak. “We will go for a victory, so that our team can finish higher.”

Both sides trained at the venue in the morning. Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan were supposed to join their Delhi teammates later in the day, among whom are Unmukt Chand, Rishabh Pant, Milind Kumar, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal, Pradeep Sangwan and Sumit Narwal.

Kotak’s squad practised at the nets adjacent to the stadium. “Saurashtra’s position in the league is not a real reflection of the side’s talent,” said the coach.

Neutral venues and wickets for the first-class games have been challenging for teams. Saurashtra is in the process of learning and regrouping.

Jaydev Unadkat is known to trouble batsmen in conditions helping swing bowlers. Left-arm spinner Jay Chauhan (seven wickets on Ranji debut in the previous game), off-spinners Kamlesh Makwana, Vandit Jivrajani frustrated an impressive Karnataka batting line-up in both innings. Prerak Mankad has a century and two 50s in just four first-class games.

With two wins and four draws after seven games, Delhi needs maximum points in the concluding league tie to be in the race for qualification from Group-B, dominated by Jharkhand and Karnataka, four wins each.

The teams (from):

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Unmukt Chand, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Sharma, Milind Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal, Pradeep Sangwan, Pulkit Narang, Sumit Narwal, Varun Sood, Vikas Tokas.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Shah (capt.), Deepak Paunia, Divyaraj Chauhan, Hardik Rathod, Jay Chauhan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamlesh Makwana, Kishan Parmar, Kushag Patel, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Shaurya Sanandia, Sheldon Jackson, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Arpit Vasavada, Amitoze Singh.