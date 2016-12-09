Communication is the key between me and Vijay: Pujara

more-in

Stamped as Test specialists, Cheteshwar Pujara and M. Vijay have emerged as vital cogs in India’s batting line-up in white flannels.

The duo’s unbroken 107-run partnership against England has kept India in the hunt on a wicket that’s tilting heavily in favour of spinners.

Having fallen to the short ball twice earlier in the series, Vijay expectedly faced a barrage of short balls early on, but managed to leave it with little trouble.

Once Pujara joined him at the crease after K.L. Rahul’s dismissal, Vijay got after the England spinners at will.

Pujara also looked in fine nick, as the pair looked set to repeat the feat of recording centuries in the same innings for the second time in the series.

Comeback man Parthiv Patel heaped lavish praise on Vijay.

“He had two-three dismissals against the short ball, so he left the ball really well today. That is the reason you can say that he is a quality batsman,” he said.

“He has scored a lot of runs in international cricket in the last one and a half years. He went out there and backed himself to get a lot of runs.”

The same also applies to Pujara as he recorded seventh century partnership with Vijay.

After the third day’s play in Rajkot, when the duo’s centuries had steered India to safety, Pujara had stressed on “communication” being the key.

“I think it’s the communication. We spend a lot of time, not just on the field but also talking about the game, talking about this format,” he said.

“Sometimes, it is difficult for a player who is just playing this particular format because when we’re not playing the other formats, you don’t get quality practice or you’re not in touch with the game.

“We have played some domestic matches in the free time after the New Zealand series and we were there at the NCA to train before this series. So I think it’s the communication which keeps us going. We know each other’s strengths, we know what the opposition is trying to do and we always try to communicate.”

Even though Friday saw miscommunication between them when it came to running between the wickets, the Indian contingent would be hoping that the duo continues the good work into the weekend.