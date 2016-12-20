Close-catching skills need sharpening

OH NO! M. Vijay drops Keaton Jennings, one of the many missed chances, despite which India won the Chennai Test.

Amidst the celebrations of a comprehensive victory here at Chepauk, the Indians would do well to realise the pressing need to sharpen their close- catching skills.

Against a better side, than this spiritless English outfit which just does not seem mentally capable of batting time, these opportunities need to be snapped up.

On an eventful final day here on Tuesday, some chances could not be converted. They could have proven costly.

Talking to The Hindu, former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar said, “India needs to develop specialists in close-catching positions.”

Fine cordon

Wadekar should know. India had its finest close-cordon to spinners in the early 70s when Eknath Solkar, Wadekar himself, S. Venkataraghavan and Abid Ali surrounded the bat. Solkar’s favourite positions were forward short-leg and silly point. He was spectacular with his reflexes and anticipation. Solkar was fearless as well, standing in those positions without a helmet.

Wadekar would man the slip, and Venkataraghavan, gully. When Venkat bowled, Abid Ali often moved to gully.

Dwelling on standing at silly point and short-leg, Wadekar said, “Someone at slip can watch the bowler, the path of the delivery and the batsman. He has a lot more time.

“But the fielder at short-leg or silly point is not in a position to do that.”

Wadekar added, “All he sees are the feet of the batsman and the bat. The ball comes fast and there is very little time to react. You have to anticipate the shot and where the ball might travel.”

Solkar’s brilliance

Remembering Solkar’s brilliance, Wadekar recollected, “Once the ball was in the air only for a fleeting moment, B.S. Chandrasekar was the bowler, and Solkar dived full length in front to somehow pluck the ball. It was not even a half chance.”

Sharing his observations on close-catching with this newspaper, former India all-rounder and fielding coach Robin Singh said, “You need to understand the nature of the bowler operating, the situation, the type of batsman at the crease, his grip, his footwork, his back-lift, the bounce in the pitch, put them all together and react in a flash.”

Modern-day protective gear, Robin believed, actually slowed down fielders hovering around the batsman.

“With the helmet, the shin guard, and the other stuff, it is sometimes not easy to move quickly,” he noted.

An outstanding all-round fielder in his playing days, Robin took some stunning catches at short-leg as well. “A close catcher has to stay low and get up with the bounce. The fielder also needs to chat with the bowler and comprehend what he is trying to do.”

Robin said batsmen who used their wrists and played the ball late by going deep into the crease were the hardest to field close in on both sides.

“Because you cannot pick the ball early and there is that much less time to react,” Robin said.

Despite dropping some, India nailed the Test here. Next time around, the moment and the match could fly away with the grassed offering.