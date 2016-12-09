Chennai Test to be held as scheduled

India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the fourth test match in Wankhede, Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The speculation and over the final Test between India and England in Chennai from December 16 seems to have ended and the match will now be conducted as per schedule.

Initially, there were concerns about the Test following the demise of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa on Monday night.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had written to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), enquiring about the situation in the city and security arrangments for the teams and the venue.

On Friday, TNCA secretary Kasi Viswanathan said, “Everything is sorted and we have informed the BCCI too. I had a routine discussion with the city commissioner and it was a fruitful discussion.”

The last Test hosted by Chennai was in February 2013 against Australia.