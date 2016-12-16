Cricket

Chennai Test: England wins toss, to bat

England has won and toss and elected to bat against the hosts at the fifth and final Test that began in Chennai M.A.Chidambaram Stadium.

India has already won the series with three wins, but it remains to be seen if the guests will taste victory in the last Test match.

International cricket is being played in Chennai grounds after a year, amidst uncertainities following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and cyclone Vardah.

Two changes in both the squads. Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra are in India's playing XI. Liam Dawson is making his debut for England and Stuart Broad is back to the squad.

The teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), R. Ashwin (vice-capt.), Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra.

England: Alastair Cook (capt.), Joe Root, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes.

