Umpire Paul Reiffel, who suffered a blow to the head from a Bhuvneshwar Kumar throw, has been cleared of injury.

“A CT scan was done, and he’s normal,” said Mumbai Cricket Association official P.V. Shetty.

Reiffel was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital. Third umpire Marais Erasmus replaced Reiffel in the middle, and the third umpire’s duty was given to C. Shamshuddin, who was at the venue to train umpires on the use of DRS. — Special Correspondent