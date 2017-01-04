Cricket

CAG gearing up for role in BCCI

more-in

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which is set to have a significant role in the administration of cash-rich cricket bodies in the wake of the Lodha Committee recommendations, is gearing up to nominate its representatives to the BCCI and State associations.

“The CAG is yet to receive a formal communication from the Lodha Committee, or the Supreme Court. We are awaiting that to begin the process,” said a senior CAG source.

As per the recommendations, the CAG will have a nominee in the Apex Council that would oversee the administration of cricket in India. CAG would also have a nominee on the IPL Governing Council. Besides, the CAG nominees are also expected to find a place in the State bodies.

For the National-level Apex Council, an officer of the rank of Deputy CAG or a retired senior official of that rank could be nominated. At the State-level, officials junior to that rank could be considered.

Post a Comment
More In Cricket
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2017 4:19:26 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/CAG-gearing-up-for-role-in-BCCI/article16985162.ece

© The Hindu