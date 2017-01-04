CAG gearing up for role in BCCI

more-in

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which is set to have a significant role in the administration of cash-rich cricket bodies in the wake of the Lodha Committee recommendations, is gearing up to nominate its representatives to the BCCI and State associations.

“The CAG is yet to receive a formal communication from the Lodha Committee, or the Supreme Court. We are awaiting that to begin the process,” said a senior CAG source.

As per the recommendations, the CAG will have a nominee in the Apex Council that would oversee the administration of cricket in India. CAG would also have a nominee on the IPL Governing Council. Besides, the CAG nominees are also expected to find a place in the State bodies.

For the National-level Apex Council, an officer of the rank of Deputy CAG or a retired senior official of that rank could be nominated. At the State-level, officials junior to that rank could be considered.