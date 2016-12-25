Bumrah and Kalaria restrict Odisha

more-in

Medium-pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Rush Kalaria infused life into the Gujarat ranks as they reduced Odisha to 184 for eight in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Saturday.

While Kalaria had played his part well as a batsman earlier, with a fine knock of 73 and a record 154-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Chirag Gandhi (81) to take the team to 263, it was Bumrah who breathed fire with his lively bowling.

A four-wicket spell by 23-year-old Bumrah momentarily derailed Odisha, but a defiant 47 off 27 balls by the team’s frontline bowler Suryakant Pradhan, who struck five sixes, four of them in one over off left-arm spinner Hardik Patel, salvaged the day for Odisha.

The team had done well to close the Gujarat innings, with 30-year-old Basant Mohanty bagging five wickets, three of them in the morning. It was the 16th time Mohanty was scalping five in an innings, and the first time this season.

The Gujarat innings was bolstered by Mehul Patel, who struck 20 runs off the first four balls of Hardik’s over before pushing forward in defence to the fifth and getting trapped in front of the wicket.

Attack seemed the best way forward on a pitch that offered a lot of life to those who persevered, but opener Sandeep Pattanaik went into his shell after a fluent knock and paid for it. He had helped the team recover with an 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Subhransu Senapati.

Deepak Behera, who bagged three wickets, was batting on 34 as Odisha hoped to make a fight of it against a team that it has never beaten in the tournament.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: Samit Gohil c Rawat b Behera 4, Priyank Panchal c Samantaray b Behera 2, Bhargav Merai c Pradhan b Behera 31, Parthiv Patel c Rawat b Mohanty 12, Manpreet Juneja lbw b Mohanty 7, Rujul Bhatt c Pattanaik b Samantaray 6, Chirag Gandhi c Ranjit b Mohanty 81, Rush Kalaria c Poddar b Mohanty 73, Mehul Patel lbw b Dhiraj 28, Hardik Patel (not out) 2, Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Mohanty 0; Extras (lb-4, nb-12, w-1): 17; Total (in 95.4 overs): 263.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-42, 4-54, 5-68, 6-71, 7-225, 8-238, 9-262.

Odisha bowling: Suryakant Pradhan 20-4-54-0, Deepak Behera 20-1-50-3, Basant Mohanty 22.4-5-68-5, Biplap Samantaray 13-2-33-1, Dhiraj Singh 18-5-47-1, Govinda Poddar 2-0-7-0.

Odisha — 1st innings: Sandeep Pattanaik lbw b Hardik 43, Ranjit Singh c Gohil b Kalaria 1, Subhransu Senapati c Parthiv b Bumrah 30, Govinda Poddar c Parthiv b Bumrah 0, Abhishek Yadav b Bumrah 8, Biplab Samantaray c Parthiv b Bumrah 0, Saurabh Rawat lbw b Kalaria 2, Deepak Behera (batting) 34, Suryakant Pradhan c & b Bhatt 47, Basant Mohanty (batting) 4; Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-8, w-1): 15; Total (for eight wickets in 69 overs): 184.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-83, 3-83, 4-91, 5-91, 6-92, 7-101, 8-173.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 17-8-35-2, Jasprit Bumrah 21-8-33-4, Mehul Patel 12-1-60-0, Hardik Patel 17-9-47-1, Rujul Bhatt 2-0-3-1.