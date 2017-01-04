Board grapples with tenure-rule fallout

more-in

The tenure rule, which was the major bone of contention the BCCI and its members had with the Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations, is likely to unsettle several State associations.

Under the aptly titled ‘End of the innings’ report, the Committee retained the three-year term for administrators. But it prescribed that any person, irrespective of the post, can be an office-bearer for no more than nine years. It added a rider, however: there must be a cooling-off break of three years after each term.

“Many individuals occupy various posts for multiple terms and on multiple occasions, without any ceiling,” the Committee reasoned. “There has even been an instance of a former president later becoming the treasurer.”

Even the three-year term of office came into effect only in September 2014, the elections for which were actually held in Chennai in March 2015. Not long after Sharad Pawar was elected president in 2005, the BCCI realised the futility of a one-year term and amended its by-laws for a two-year term for its principal office-bearers (president, secretary, jt. secretary and treasurer).

The rationale was that a one-year term was too short to bring in qualitative change. The amended rule also allowed for an extension by a year with the approval at the annual general body meeting. This was further amended to a straight three years. Former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan was in line to become the first man elected for a three-year post as president, but events related to the IPL ruled him out.

With the BCCI following a three-year term, its full members (voting members) and even the associate and affiliate members should have amended their by-laws for uniformity, but clearly it has not happened.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), which has complied with the Lodha Committee recommendations, has amended its by-laws for a three-year term of office for its office-bearers and managing committee.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has its election-agenda once in two years. The MCA’s vice-president Ashish Shelar and jt. secretary, Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar were elected for the first time in June 2015 and would be eligible for election this June, and should they get elected again, will have to demit office, because they will complete three years in charge.

In the circumstances, the associations will probably opt for three-year terms when they comply with the Supreme Court’s order.