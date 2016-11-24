Big win for Maharashtra

more-in

: Even a short burst of big hitting by K.B. Arun Karthick and Swarupam Purkayastha could not delay the inevitable as Maharashtra thrashed Assam by an innings and 52 runs to pocket seven crucial points in the Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy game here on Thursday.

With another 171 runs needed to make Maharashtra bat again, Purkayastha and Karthick went after the bowlers slamming 78 runs in the first hour of the play as both reached their half-centuries in quick time.

Purkayastha in particular was severe as he slammed 13 boundaries on his way to making 69 off just 57 balls being severe on the spinners lifting them over the infield regularly. But his aggressive intent was his undoing as he miscued a sweep and offered a simple catch to the mid-wicket fielder.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Sayyad then picked two quick wickets with skipper Arun Karthick nearing a century but lacking support at the other end.

Fittingly man of the match, Anupam Sanklecha who was the architect of this victory knocked over Mrinmoy Dutta to seal the match as Arun Karthick was stranded on 87. Sanklecha finished with figures of 12 for 144.

The scores:

Maharashtra —1st innings: 542.

Assam —1st innings: 256.

Assam —2nd innings: Rishav Das c More b Sayyad 14, Rahul Hazarika c&b Sanklecha 1, Sibsankar Roy c Bawane b Khurana 25, Amit Verma c sub Rahul Tripathi b Sayyad 0, Kunal Saikia c More b Sanklecha 33, K. B. Arun Karthick (not out) 87, J. Syed Mohammed c&b Sanklecha 1, Swarupam Purkayastha c Sayyad b Bachhav 69, Abu Nechim Ahmed b Sayyad 0, Arup Das c More b Sayyad 1, Mrinmoy Dutta b Sanklecha 0; Extras (w-3) 3; Total (in 73 overs): 234.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-28, 3-32, 4-51, 5-103, 6-107, 7-198, 8-200, 9-218.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 18-3-71-4, Mohsin Sayyad 18-4-47-4, Satyajeet Bachhav 13-1-41-1, Chirag Khurana 19-1-62-1, Akshay Darekar 5-2-13-0.

(Maharashtra won by an innings and 52 runs).

Man of the Match: Anupam Sanklecha.

Points: Maharashtra 7 (21); Assam 0 (8).