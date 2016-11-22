Bhuvneshwar included in squad for last three Tests

more-in

Gambhir shown the door

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to the 16-member Indian team for the final three Test matches against England. Opener Gautam Gambhir was axed from the team.

Bhuvneshwar, who produced a game-changing five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Kolkata, has been out of action for more than six weeks due to a back injury.

Post recovery, he played a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai as per team protocol. He bowled a total of 36 overs.

For the 35-year-old Gambhir, it could well be the end of his international career.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), K.L. Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.