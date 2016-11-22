Bhuvneshwar in, Gambhir dropped

more-in

Visakhapatnam: Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been selected in the Indian squad for the last three Tests against England.

Opener Gautam Gambhir has been dropped from the team. The left-hander made 29 and zero in the first Test against England at Rajkot and then lost his place in the eleven to K.L. Rahul in the second Test here.

Gambhir’s omission and the non-inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan means M. Vijay and Rahul are the only specialist openers in the squad. Southpaw Abhinav Mukund had also been in contention for a recall.

Bhuvneshwar had a five-wicket innings haul in the second Test against New Zealand at Kolkata but subsequently suffered a back strain.

The paceman had to play for Uttar Pradesh in its Ranji Trophy contest against Mumbai at Mysuru to prove his fitness. — Special Correspondent