Bhardwaj replaces umpire Millns

more-in

English umpire David Millns was replaced by Dharmesh Bhardwaj from the BCCI panel of umpires on the third day of the game between Karnataka and Odisha here after reporting unwell on Wednesday.

Millns felt uneasy and unable to stand in the game in the morning and was taken to a doctor for check-up, suspecting food poisoning.

Millns was reported to have high fever and advised rest and medicines. He, however, refused to take any medicines and preferred to only rest it off and is expected to return to duty on the final day.

Umpire Tapan Sharma officiated from both ends for the first half hour’s play on the day, through the end of the Odisha innings, before Bhardwaj, registered with the DDCA, joined him in the middle for Karnataka’s second innings.

In the previous round, Australian umpire Sam Nogajski had to be hospitalised with food poisoning after the first day’s play between Mumbai and UP at Mysuru. — Special Correspondent