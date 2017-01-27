Bharat Arun upbeat about new challenge

more-in

For someone who had his ‘mission accomplished’ by guiding Hyderabad into the knock-out phase of the Ranji Trophy in his very first season, it will be a different journey which he embarks on ‘home stretch’.

For, coach Bharat Arun has set a fresh target now – chasing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship in Chennai.

“Yes, I am glad the way the boys responded much better than expected in the Ranji campaign. And, I am sure with that confidence of making it to the quarterfinal, they will come up with much better performances in T20 format,” Bharat said in a chat with The Hindu after a week-long preparation which included practice matches.

Key to success

“Playing fearless cricket is the key to success in T20 format. And, for that you have to have self-belief. Think quickly about what will happen and not about what had happened in the game. Holding nerves in crunch situations is another key factor,” is the advice from the coach for the Hyderabad team.

“It is fine to have potential but it is more important to play up to that. Consistency in any format is the key and given the promise and the way the team displayed so much of character and grit in Ranji campaign, Hyderabad should be a force to reckon with in Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” feels the former India support staff member.

“I think, apart from the wonderful batting line-up led by the experienced captain Badri (S. Badrinath), it is the bowling which should be the key to our fortunes,” he pointed out to another query. “Well, it took some time for us to understand each other. But once we found the rapport, it has been a terrific unit. There is lot of positivity now in their approach and this emanates if you have trust in yourself and the teammates too,” he insists.

“Honestly, the trio of pacers Chama Milind, Md. Siraj and Ravi Kiran did a fabulous job with good support from spinners in Ranji Trophy. And the fact that Siraj even went on to play for Rest of India should do a world of good to his confidence personally too,” remarked the former India pacer. “Even a couple of dot balls despite being hit for a couple of boundaries can change the course of the game,” he added.

“I don’t think playing conditions in Chennai should be a worry at all for Hyderabadis are used to them pretty well. At this level, one has to be ready for any challenge and if the team spirit and camaraderie are any indication, the boys look in perfect frame of mind,” the 54-year-old coach explained.

With one goal achieved, what motivates the coach now? “For any coach, the team doing well in any tournament is what he looks for. And, I am no different. Would love to have a grand finish to Hyderabad campaign in Chennai,” he signs off.