Bayliss praises Indian batsmen

England coach Trevor Bayliss praised the Indian batsmen and conceded

that nothing went his team’s way in the fifth Test.

“Most of them (England’s players) have gone through (long) days like this. It’s never easy and you got to give credit to the Indian team and their batters, they played extremely well. We just weren’t in the game today,” Bayliss told the media.

Declaring that the pitch was a fine batting wicket, Bayliss admitted to a few flaws that marred England. “At times we struggled to bowl to the fields the captain had set and that makes it very difficult. They have got some good batters who obviously play spin very well. Our catching is still below par. I think the last three catches we dropped cost us 500!,” he said.

The coach, however, stressed that Alastair Cook’s men had tried hard and added: “They don’t want to get on the plane with a loss. They want to play out the (final) day.” — Special Correspondent