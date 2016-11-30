Baroda takes commanding lead over TN

more-in

Vadodara: After a 206-run stand with Urvil Patel on day two, Dhruv Patel continued to impress adding 220 runs for the eighth wicket with N.A. Rathva to help Baroda take a commanding 317-run lead over Tamil Nadu in their Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 match here on Wednesday.

Dhruv narrowly missed out on a double ton after he was dismissed for 196 with Rathva making 116 off just 150 balls with 20 boundaries. In reply, TN was 93 for one.

At Mumbai, Andhra — powered by Kranthi Kiran’s 78 — made 257 for five in 97 overs against the host.

Hyderabad meanwhile recorded an innings and 172-run win over Associates & Affiliates (North and South).

Resuming at its overnight score of 36 for one after being forced to follow-on, A & A put up an improved display in the second essay to score 279 but could not avoid the innings defeat.

At Alappuzha, Kerala crushed Railways by an innings and 33 runs. Railways which conceded a first innings lead of 143 was bundled out for 110 in the second innings.

Captain Sijomon Joseph (five for 32) and F. Fanoos (three for 41) were the wreckers-in-chief. But the hero of Kerala’s win was Daryl S. Ferrario who struck an unbeaten 172 and added 130 runs for the last wicket with K.S Vivek (28).

The scores: At Vadodara: Tamil Nadu 263 and 93 for one in 31 overs (S. Aravind 34, R. Sonu Yadav 48 batting) vs Baroda 580 in 161.1 overs (Mohit Mongia 50, Urvil Patel 104, Dhruv Patel 196, N.A. Rathva 116, T. Ajith Kumar four for 102, R.S. Jaganath Sinivas three for 85).

At Mumbai: Andhra 163 and 257 for five in 97 overs (Kranthi Kiran 78, C.R. Gnaneswar 47, Maheep Kumar 40, S. Yudish 35, Sandeep 32, Khizar Defedar three for 43) vs. Mumbai 586.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 527 for three decl in 135.5 overs bt Associates & Affiliates 76 in 25.2 overs & 279 in 91.1 overs (Harshraj 74, Anmol Bonny 40, Tahmeed Khan 56, Nagaho 53, Rajamani Prasad three for 45).

At Alappuzha: Railways 235 & 110 in 40.4 overs (Dheeru Singh 49, Sijomon Joeph five for 32, F. Fanoos three for 41) lost to Kerala 378 in 109 overs (Daryl S. Ferrario 172 not out, Aditya Tomar six for 107).