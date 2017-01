more-in

: The visiting Bangladesh cricket team will play India-A in a two-day practice game at Gymkhana Ground here from February 5 to 6, according to a BCCI media release on Friday.

The visitors will arrive here on February 2 and after two days of training will engage themselves in the practice game before having a week-long nets at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play India in the one-off Test match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium from February 9.