Bangladesh cricketers arrive

Bangladesh cricket team, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, arrived in the City on Thursday evening for the one-off Test match against India to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from February 9 to 13.

Bangladesh will be playing its first-ever Test match India though it played its inaugural Test in November 2000 against India at home.

The visiting team will also play a two-day practice match against India-A at Gymkhana Ground here from Feb. 5 to 6.

According to HCA officials, the team will have full-fledged training at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday evening and on Saturday morning.