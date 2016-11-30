Bandekar, Kauthankar lead Goa’s fightback

more-in

Goa’s fightback featuring Saurabh Bandekar’s 75 (9x4, 3x6), Snehal Kauthankar’s 61 (3x4, 2x6) and Ritu Raj Singh’s cameo (33, 2x4, 3x6) saw it register 276 in its second innings against Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Railway Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 233 for victory, the southern side replied with 99 for three as play was affected due to poor light. D.B. Ravi Teja (35) and Ricky Bhui (32) were at the crease.

Under half an hour into the day, Goa’s first innings’ top-scorer Sumiran Amonkar, attempting to heave B. Siddharth out of the ground, lofted a catch instead to Ch. Stephen at cow corner. Non-striker Swapnil Asnodkar lived dangerously, cutting once too often on a turning track and paying the price, edging Bhargav Bhatt to first slip Hanuma Vihari.

The rivalry of the captains seemed alive and well as Vihari squeezed a snick out of his counterpart Sagun Kamat to lone slip Ravi Teja, just after the fateful first hour was over. Stability came through the fourth wicket pair of Kauthankar and Misal, the former pulling and sweeping to a 77-ball 61.

The urge for a big hit got the better of him when he holed out to long off Bhui off Bhatt. The southpaw switched from station to church ends and vice versa to unsettle the batsmen but had to share the spoils with Siddharth. The bearded offie’s yelp of delight was understandable after dislodging Samar Dubhashi’s bail.

Goa went to lunch at 154 for five but its condition worsened after the meal. Two wickets fell soon with just as many runs added. Bhui’s direct hit from point caught a fairly well-settled Misal out of bounds. Exactly an over later, short mid-wicket Vihari spotting Jakati venturing out, threw the ball to stumper Bharat who did the needful.

Ritu Raj came as remedy for Goa’s sagging fortunes, off the very next ball lofting a six over long off and then over the mid-wicket fence. As if taking the cue, his partner Bandekar slammed a big one into the trees behind long on.

Stephen, pressed into service to stem the flow of sixes, stopped the tailenders in their tracks. Ritu Raj drove against the pace and skied a catch to widish mid-on. His rearguard action was taken forward by Bandekar, who posted his half-century not much later.

The scores:

Goa — 1st innings: 115.

Andhra — 1st innings: 159.

Goa — 2nd innings: Sumiran Amonkar c Stephen b Siddharth 7, Swapnil Asnodkar c Vihari b Bhatt 21, Sagun Kamat c Ravi Teja b Vihari 23, Snehal Kauthankar c Bhui b Bhatt 61, Darshan Misal run out (Bhui) 32, Samar Dubhashi b Siddharth 3, S.S. Bandekar c Stephen b Vihari 75, Shadab Jakati run out (Bhatt) 1 , Ritu Raj Singh c Siddharth b Stephen 33, Amulya Pandrekar (not out) 7, Felix Alemao b Vihari 0; Extras (b-12, nb-1): 13; Total (in 63.2 overs): 276.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-32, 3-60, 4-148, 5-154, 6-155, 7-156, 8-227, 9-276.

Andhra bowling: Ch. Stephen 9-0-35-1, Bhargav Bhatt 29-3-124-2, B. Siddharth 14-1-72-2, G.H. Vihari 8.2-1-17-3, D.B. Ravi Teja 2-0-11-0, D.B. Prasanth Kumar 1-0-5-0.

Andhra — 2nd innings: D.B. Prasanth c Alemao b Jakati 13, K.S. Bharat c Asnodkar b Pandrekar 19, D.B. Ravi Teja (batting) 35, G. Hanuma Vihari c Asnodkar b Pandrekar 0, Ricky Bhui (batting) 32; Total (for three wkts. in 25 overs): 99.

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-36, 3-36.

Goa bowling: Shadab Jakati 10-1-28-1, Ritu Raj Singh 3-0-11-0, Amulya Pandrekar 9-0-50-2, Darshan Misal 3-0-10-0.